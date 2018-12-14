TrinitySpells
My go to spot. Love the atmosphere and staff. Been very pleased with the product recommendations as well.
This was my first time visit and I really enjoyed it. If you’re a local and have only been to Zen Leaf it is a bit different but also just as amazing. The staff was fantastic, I wish I had gotten the names of the budtenders who helped me because they were exactly what made my experience great. There was no rush whatsoever and if I wanted to stand there for an hour sniffing some bud and only bought one thing they genuinely wouldn’t have been mad. They truly were focused on the fact that they were there for me and not to make a sale. They helped me pick out two great products that I had actually never tried (an oil cartridge and edibles) and while I haven’t tried the edibles I can say the oil was better than any flower I’ve ever had. I will for sure be back.
I love it there the People that are there help me out a lot the are Very nice Respectable and was able to Answer any question I had to help me out I was in so much pain every day that I was at the point that I did not know what to do any more in life and the pills was not working no more at all and I really did not know Exact way what to look for when I got the for the Problems I was having in my life and they all was able to help me out getting what I need to help with my Problems and now it is a lot easier to live my life and be able to do what I need to do in my ever day life I can not say Thank you A now of to all of them up there and I will all was go there to do my Business that I need to do in my life I know that for Sure thank you all up there for making my life Easier and finding the help that I need in my life Thank you all up there love you all you all are Great up there and I will be back for Sure !!!
Please get the Blueberry (pure indica) Wana gummies in . The wana gummies comes in a sativa, hybrid, and indica. Lebanon disp has them . Thank you
clean place, easy get to, friendly staff, helpful, great discount for veterans,happy with the cannabis quality..
I stopped in for the first time this past week and was blown away no pun intended. When I walked in I was greeted by Dionee who helped me fill out my form. Then I was lead to the back ( super secure) where I spoke with tashia. She recommend the standard drops because I have reservations about smoking and not a fan of gummys. They worked like she said they would and this has been the most pain free days I've had in a long time and for that I'm forever grateful. thank you tashia for being kind, patient, and knowing your stuff. you are truly an angel
Been here several times, everytime is a pleasure. Good quality and prices will slowly go down over time. Nothing they can do to control that. Also, to the people who are asking about menus, if you do the slightest but of research, you can go to their website and they have a menu they update every morning that they are open to let you know what they have that morning, though things can sell out throughout the day so be prepared to go early or have a backup selection.
Very nice people and environment, but the prices and selection are not very good. This place may be 3X the price in Michigan. It would help if the company put some basic updated information, like price and current inventory, online somewhere.
Everyone who works here is amazing especially Drew.
Frustrated that they cant upload their menu daily. I called ahead of time to make sure they had the product I was looking for. When I got there they informed me they were sold out!!! A waste of time and energy. I felt like I was baited in to coming and they switched the product. I have used the Dispensaries in Coshocton and Wintersville they are much more convenient and have never waited any longer than 5 mins to be seen and cheaper prices. Hopefully they will get on their game! Peace