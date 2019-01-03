Follow
The Botanist - Middletown
(845) 243-2940
$20 Off First 5 Purchases ($100 total combined value)
Valid 3/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Take $20 off at each of your first 5 visits where you make a purchase of $100 or more at The Botanist! Ask your Patient Care Specialist for a punch card at your first visit.
Valid for the first 90 days of your certification being active. Not to be combined with other offers or discounts.
20% off for Veterans (Entire month of Nov)
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
The Botanist medical dispensaries salute you for your service. All Veterans receive an increased discount of 20% off their entire purchase during the month of November, in honor of Veterans Day.
Cannot be combined with any other sales or discounts.
Refer-A-Friend for 25% Off Each
Valid 3/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Already a patient at any of The Botanist dispensaries? Refer a new patient to us and not only will they receive 25% off their first purchase, but you'll receive 25% off your next purchase as well!
Cannot be combined with any other sales or discounts. New patient referral must be able to provide current patient's full name and email address for verification.