237 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 120
Show All 52
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
Deals
Tasty Thursday
Purchase any item and get 20% off any regularly priced edible!
May not be applied to any other discount or sale item.
Tasty Thursday
Purchase any item and get 20% off any regularly priced edible!
May not be applied to any other discount or sale item.
All Products
Sky High: Pop Rox
from Sky High Gardens
17.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pop Rox
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
High Five: Blue Sugar Cookies
from High Five Farms
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
blue sugar cookies
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dynamic: Pitbull
from Dynamic Harvest
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Pitbull
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Kiona: Purple Unicorn
from Kiona
16.4%
THC
10%
CBD
Purple Unicorn
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ayra: Fruity Purps
from Ayra
19.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Fruity Purps
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dynamic: Cheese XXL
from Dynamic Harvest
19.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese XXL
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
House of Cultivar: Sunset Sherbet
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
17.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raven Grass: Laughing Buddha
from Raven Grass
18.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Laughing Buddha
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Heavenly: Larry OG
from Heavenly Buds
17%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raven Grass: The Look
from Raven Grass
18.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
The Look
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raven Grass: Albino Koala
from Raven Grass
17.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Albino Koala
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Trail Blazin: Trinity Hashplant
from Trail Blazin'
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinity Hashplant
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Trail Blazin: Amnesia
from Trail Blazin'
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Green Acres: Lemon Meringue
from Green Acres Pharm
20.6%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Green Acres: Purple Kush
from Green Acres Pharm
16.4%
THC
16.4%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Acres: Orange Sherbet
from Green Acres Pharm
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sherbet
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Florigen: Cheese Cookies
from Florigen Organics
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sky High Gardens: Strawberry Sour Diesel
from Sky High Gardens
14.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Western Cultured: San Juan Berries
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
20.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
San Juan Berries
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Western Cultured: Seatown Lemon Haze
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Seatown Lemon Haze
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Label: Sour Tangie
from Black Label
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ayra: Dark Plasma
from Ayra
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Plasma
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
House of Cultivar: Super Glue
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dynamic Harvest: Purple Drank
from Dynamic Harvest
28.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Drank
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Western Cultured: Puget Sound Lo-Pez
from Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pez
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ayra: Headband
from Ayra
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Soulshine: Loopy Fruit
from Soulshine Cannabis
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Loopy Fruit
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Dynamic Harvest: Purple Hindu Kush
from Dynamic Harvest
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Kiona: Monolith
from Kiona
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Monolith
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
NW Connoisseurs: Headband
from NW Connoisseurs
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Royal Tree: Middlefork
from Royal Tree Gardens
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Tree: White Tahoe Cookies
from Royal Tree Gardens
17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Tree: Gelato Cake
from Royal Tree Gardens
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
House of Cultivar: Candy Rain
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
18.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Candy Rain
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
NW Connoisseurs: Sour Diesel
from NW Connoisseurs
15.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Trail Blazin': Strawberry Cough
from Trail Blazin'
25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Nightfire OG
from Trail Blazin'
20%
THC
0%
CBD
NightFire OG
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Trail Blazin': Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Trail Blazin'
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
New Glue
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Heavenly Buds: Jack White
from Heavenly Buds
24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jack White
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Heavenly Buds: Alaska Thunder F*^%
from Heavenly Buds
18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
ATF
Strain
$42⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
123456