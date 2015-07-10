mizpantz
I feel so lucky to have such a wonderful shop in my town. The staff are knowledgable and super-helpful. It's always a positive experience. And their selection is broad enough to fit whatever my mood.
They have the highest quality cannabis I have found in Washington. I discovered here that personally I should be focusing on CBD wellness over THC. Usually somebody in-house can answer specific questions.
Good people on staff who were super helpful. Got set up with some nice edibles and vape cartridges here. Props to the team. Will be back to stock up on flower.
Return policy for cartridges is not supportive of customers. Don't expect satisfaction if product or devices don't work.
The staff are friendly and always seem happy. Probably because they're high 😃
Super friendly staff
Hard to get to, recommended products were pretty unsatisfactory, seemed snooty and expensive. Never went back.
Hello EvilAunt, Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. We truly enjoy being able to help folks find great cannabis products at a price that fits their budget. And we certainly don't want anyone to feel ostracized based on price or product selection, EVER! It sounds as though that was not your experience on your last visit. I invite you to return and ask for the manager directly and I would love to give you a personalized shopping experience! We look forward to your return and hope this message finds you well.
Close to my house, some great flower and drinks. The staff is great! I can't believe the negative remarks. I've been coming here since it opened. Vet smoker.
Hello veganhippie, Thank you for continuing to support Theorem with your business! We truly enjoy our customers and of course our regulars, such as yourself! :) We are quite thankful to have such a kind and caring staff that is able to offer great customer service, our curated product selections, and our competitive pricing. Its fine folks like yourself that make our job so fulfilling! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
I've been here 3 times. Helpful staff, good selection. I like their pre-roll deals.
Hello MissyChevious, Thank you for taking the time to leave a review and for shopping with us. We are so thankful to be able to help good people like yourself find top quality products. And we dig our preroll deals too..we like to offer a variety of preroll strains and prices for everyone! We look forward to seeing you again soon. Have a great day!
Terrible. Only reason I went there is because there's no others in this town yet I continue to have horrible experiences regularly. I'm done, forever. Expect high prices, low quality and defective product, and no sympathy from management. Disorganized, tiny space, poor selection, bad service.
Hello Cannabismis, Thank you for taking the time to leave a review for Theorem and for visiting us on a regular basis. We strive to provide an excellent cannabis purchasing experience for all of our customers. We are thankful to be a part of the Kenmore community and to have folks visit us regularly, like yourself. We are proud to offer a competitive pricing structure on a wide variety of top quality products so that we can help everyone find something that fits their budget. Theorem is not boasting to be a huge sales space, but we are glad to be able to sell cannabis is a bright, clean, organized atmosphere. It sounds as though this was not your takeaway as of recent. I invite you to return and ask for the manager directly and I will be more than happy to take care of you personally to ensure that your experience is a positive one. Hope this message finds you well!