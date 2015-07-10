Terrible. Only reason I went there is because there's no others in this town yet I continue to have horrible experiences regularly. I'm done, forever. Expect high prices, low quality and defective product, and no sympathy from management. Disorganized, tiny space, poor selection, bad service.

Hello Cannabismis, Thank you for taking the time to leave a review for Theorem and for visiting us on a regular basis. We strive to provide an excellent cannabis purchasing experience for all of our customers. We are thankful to be a part of the Kenmore community and to have folks visit us regularly, like yourself. We are proud to offer a competitive pricing structure on a wide variety of top quality products so that we can help everyone find something that fits their budget. Theorem is not boasting to be a huge sales space, but we are glad to be able to sell cannabis is a bright, clean, organized atmosphere. It sounds as though this was not your takeaway as of recent. I invite you to return and ask for the manager directly and I will be more than happy to take care of you personally to ensure that your experience is a positive one. Hope this message finds you well!