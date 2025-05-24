DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & NON-MEDICAL
Theory Wellness - Columbus (OH)
Last updated:
About this dispensary
Theory Wellness - Columbus (OH)
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
3905 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH
License CCD000200-00
StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Promotions at Theory Wellness - Columbus (OH)
Updates from Theory Wellness - Columbus (OH)
0 Reviews of Theory Wellness - Columbus (OH)
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.