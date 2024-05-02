Theory Wellness-Trenton
dispensary
Medical

Trenton, NJ
167.3 miles away
133 products | Last updated:

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Accessory

Other

About this dispensary

Theory Wellness is thrilled to announce our newest medical dispensary in Trenton, NJ! Our New Jersey dispensary offers a wide range of premium medical cannabis products, making us your go-to destination for all your needs, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, extracts, and more. We're dedicated to serving medical cardholders in the Garden State with top-quality options. We will be opening for recreational customers shortly. Stay tuned! Get 10% off your first four visits at Theory Wellness! Make sure you ask for the punch card from your cannabis consultant!

Leafly member since 2024

481 New York Ave, Trenton, NJ
License 03282024
StorefrontADA accessibleMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Photos of Theory Wellness-Trenton

0 Reviews of Theory Wellness-Trenton

