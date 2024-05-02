Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
Theory Wellness-Trenton
Theory Wellness is thrilled to announce our newest medical dispensary in Trenton, NJ! Our New Jersey dispensary offers a wide range of premium medical cannabis products, making us your go-to destination for all your needs, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, extracts, and more. We're dedicated to serving medical cardholders in the Garden State with top-quality options. We will be opening for recreational customers shortly. Stay tuned! Get 10% off your first four visits at Theory Wellness! Make sure you ask for the punch card from your cannabis consultant!
481 New York Ave, Trenton, NJ
License 03282024
StorefrontADA accessibleMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
