The Pot Shop is Bellingham's first drive up & walk up cannabis store! We offer drive up/curbside service for customers in vehicles and have walk up windows for our customers on foot. Just pull up to the window on either side of the building, just as you would a coffee shop, and we'll be there to help you! Order online for fast and easy pick up or just come see us at the window to talk about our products! *We are located in a former drive through coffee shop building right next to the Bakerview Fred Meyer gas pumps.