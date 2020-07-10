opalkaylee
Super quick and easy! Service is awesome and the staff is so sweet! Thank you!
The Pot Shop is Bellingham's first drive up & walk up cannabis store! We offer drive up/curbside service for customers in vehicles and have walk up windows for our customers on foot. Just pull up to the window on either side of the building, just as you would a coffee shop, and we'll be there to help you! Order online for fast and easy pick up or just come see us at the window to talk about our products! *We are located in a former drive through coffee shop building right next to the Bakerview Fred Meyer gas pumps.
Very unique, with the drive-up/walk-up experience! The staff was very knowledgeable about the extracts they had in stock and greeted me with a smile. Nothing but a positive experience; I’d recommend if you’re a cannabis “new comer” or everyday consumer/medical patient. Selection that will please you no matter your budget. If you ever find yourself in the area it’s definitely worth giving a try!
Stopped by today and there was chicken and waffles from Mt. Baker Miobile Mouth Truck! I had the pumpkin waffles and it was fantastic! Swing into The Joint on Fridays for your goods and grab some good food too!
Thank you for the review, we appreciate the support! Be sure to stop by every week for Food Truck Fridays at The Joint Bellingham!