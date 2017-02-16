wendysdunn
Thank You Davina you the best!! Awesome Products! Flower is great! Bud-tenders are very Knowledgeable, Kind, Helpful!
My favorite rec dispo in CO. Friendly bud tenders, diverse selection of flower, concentrates, and edibles, and a sweet punch card system that discounts one eigth every 10 signatures.
This was my first time in Three Rivers and I must say amazing quality,prices,and service. I will definitely be back.
Best spot in Pueblo easy. Place is well kept with great staff. I am fairly picky and everything I got from mid to top shelf was excellent. My first visit I went with Ghost Dawg OG, Chem Dawg and Pineapple Express. Second visit I actually let my bud tender Scott D pick out my flowers. He based it on the effects and flavor I suggested and he nailed it. Ecto Cooler(Dank/Pungent), Durban Poison(Earthy Spicy) and Sour Tangie(Fruity) are what he sent me home with. Best of 3 worlds. He knew best.
sunset SHERBERT is the bomb
Great background music and displays. Really set a great vibe while browsing. Amazing selection with some hard to finds i.e. Willys reserve! Definitely should be on everyone stop list if in the area!! See ya soon!
First dispensary I've ever been too and I must say, this place set the bar on customer service. Very kind people who enjoy what they do and there's no such thing as a dumb question with these guys. The prices are fair and one can't complain about the the quality of the bud. I'll be back here every time I visit the CO
Absolutely lovely staff, and great smoke for amazing prices. We always are made to feel like we're home away from home in this shop and are happy to be regulars. ❤💛💚 Cannot recommend this place enough!!!
Coming from out of state this was one of the best stops friendly staff great pricing will be first stop next trip.
Wouldnt say its the best for quality though the bud i got is pretty good from mid shelf even bottom shelf is good. I got some critical mass and some pennywise. Best rec spot in pueblo IMO