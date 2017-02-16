Jeffersonkc on October 10, 2018

Best spot in Pueblo easy. Place is well kept with great staff. I am fairly picky and everything I got from mid to top shelf was excellent. My first visit I went with Ghost Dawg OG, Chem Dawg and Pineapple Express. Second visit I actually let my bud tender Scott D pick out my flowers. He based it on the effects and flavor I suggested and he nailed it. Ecto Cooler(Dank/Pungent), Durban Poison(Earthy Spicy) and Sour Tangie(Fruity) are what he sent me home with. Best of 3 worlds. He knew best.