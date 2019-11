scfootball88 on March 18, 2018

they need to get thehet their line system figured put cause i waited ten minuites in the lobby and nobody checked my I'd so I sat down in the chairs and then some older man comes in and just stands at the counter and they check his I'd and let him him right on in. pay attention to whose coming in and who came in first or atleast ask who was next or the first one up like every other dispensary does and I was on a time crunch already and I shouldn't have to stop the guy and be like "hold on I was here first it's my turn !" they defiantly lost my business for the near future!