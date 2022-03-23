At Three Trees, we offer a curated connoisseur grade menu selection of ONLY the best in the legal market. Each one of our products is hand selected, backed by years of experience in the industry as high end cannabis cultivators in Northern California. Our mission is to provide an enlightened cannabis experience with superior quality, unparalleled customer service, under 30 minute rapid delivery times. **We NOW offer next day scheduled deliveries from our full inventory on our website** We accept cash and debit cards for payment. If you pay with debit, theirs a $3.50 processing fee. No CREDIT, CHIME, or CURRENT cards. If you wish to link your bank card for auto withdrawal you can do so on our site by selecting the kindtap payment option at checkout. For all first time customers we offer 25% off your entire first order!