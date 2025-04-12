I placed an Online order this time, and used their drive thru pick up window, which was really convenient and easy to get to, but I will definitely be shopping here more often! The quality of products they carry, and the variety is impressive. The prices are also very reasonable, and the best part is they have great discounts on top of that. In my opinion, they definitely have the best deals compared to the other stores in Ontario. 100% would recommend anyone to check this place out.