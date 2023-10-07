157 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Tipi Canna Cafe
Welcome to Long Island's first Cannabis Café! Located at 144 Squaw Lane, Mastic, NY 11950, we offer a unique blend of cannabis and culinary experiences. Enjoy a carefully curated selection of premium strains, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, and more, all in a vibrant café atmosphere. Our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you through our extensive menu of high-quality products and answer any questions you may have. Whether you’re looking to relax with a smoke or indulge in a delicious treat, we’ve got you covered. Come visit us and elevate your experience! For inquiries, give us a call at 631-772-6425.
Leafly member since 2023
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalBlack ownedIndigenous owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
