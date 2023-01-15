this is my second time coming here, it takes about 50 mins to an hour to get here, everyone there is friendly and nice, no problems with anyone, the only thing i will have to say and i am kinda upset about is i bought 2 big chief carts for 60 a piece but got 10% off since i brought back the tube, after opening the first cart and trying it, it tasted like nicotine which i do not like, and it got me alittle buzzed but not alot, so i called up and asked if i could come back and exchange the unopen cart for something else and unfortunately i cant, i understand no big deal, but the huge kicker that really turned me off and make me angry is after closer looking at the box, it saids delta 9 thc, with a triangle, i would never willing buy delta 9, i rather have the real stuff. i wish they would say something before purchasing, because when i first called before my first visit, i asked if its real weed and the person said yes. misleading/false advertisement. its not a bad place just wish i knew it was delta 9 before making the trip out there