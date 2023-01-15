305 Reviews of Tipi Canna Cafe
m........7
January 15, 2023
This is the most knowledgeable, friendly and family oriented shops. John is not only knowledgeable but personable with a passion for his craft. As somone who suffers from Crohns Disease, this shop is a god send. I can't recommend this place enough, if you've been burned by the medical in this state and suffer from an autoimmune condition then look no further. Everything is fresh and John will help you find relief in the best quality products within New York State.
m........8
January 25, 2023
Candy the manager was very knowledgeable and helpful. I walked in and didn’t know what strain I wanted but after talking with her I bought 2 different strains. I highly recommended everyone go see Candy at Smokers Outlet
j........e
April 4, 2023
this is my second time coming here, it takes about 50 mins to an hour to get here, everyone there is friendly and nice, no problems with anyone, the only thing i will have to say and i am kinda upset about is i bought 2 big chief carts for 60 a piece but got 10% off since i brought back the tube, after opening the first cart and trying it, it tasted like nicotine which i do not like, and it got me alittle buzzed but not alot, so i called up and asked if i could come back and exchange the unopen cart for something else and unfortunately i cant, i understand no big deal, but the huge kicker that really turned me off and make me angry is after closer looking at the box, it saids delta 9 thc, with a triangle, i would never willing buy delta 9, i rather have the real stuff. i wish they would say something before purchasing, because when i first called before my first visit, i asked if its real weed and the person said yes. misleading/false advertisement. its not a bad place just wish i knew it was delta 9 before making the trip out there
A........o
February 10, 2023
Candy is my favorite- personality is everything to keep me coming back!! Love this store out of all of the dispensaries. Never disappoints❤️
c........0
January 25, 2023
Not knowing what I wanted, Candy helped me find the right choice of weed. She was very kind and knowledgeable.Go see Candy at Smokers Outlet.
f........3
April 14, 2023
This is my "go-to" shop for everything and I've been a customer now for a few years. Now with the dispensary right there, it makes it so much easier. I really had no idea with what I was looking for and what would actually help me until I met Kris. Very professional, very knowledgeable and extremely down to earth. Thank God he was there or else I probably would have wasted a ton of money and would have been salty over it!
J........2
March 31, 2023
Staff are the best. Great choose to choose from
h........f
March 31, 2023
Best prices in the area! Love the staff! Highly recommend!
k........0
January 25, 2023
Candy was very helpful. Everyone go see Candy at Smokers Outlet.
r........3
March 17, 2023
Friendly & informative
a........0
January 25, 2023
This dispensary is absolutely amazing and has the best quality products I have bought in Long Island. Thank you to the guy amour who answered all of my questions and helped me pick out a few things there very pleasant and knowledgeable guy. I will be coming again because I really enjoyed the products I have bought. 😁😁😁😁
n........4
January 26, 2023
I got a warm feeling when I walked in the door I was greeted with hello from candy she was very sweet and helpful thanks candy
q........j
March 22, 2023
Amazing people and service, will definitely be coming back.
K........4
March 31, 2023
Best smoke Shop on the Rez
s........0
April 1, 2023
Came in for the first time and Decker was so friendly! Very informative and made the whole experience enjoyable! I will definitely be back☺️
C........s
April 2, 2023
Killer flower the exotics are top notch
m........8
April 4, 2023
Staff here is knowledgeable and very helpful. Would recommend to everyone
i........t
January 20, 2023
wow. one word. John was so awesome. he knew his stuff when it came to bud. everything he said was accurate, honest and he was awesome to deal with. definitely best quality around and you won't find better service. John's passion shows through out the whole experience. I will be recommending smokers outlet to everyone, anywhere else would be a waste of time.
l........1
April 20, 2023
ordered online and when I got there order was not ready. I made the order hours before I got there 😞. It's Okay the employees were very friendly and professional! Thanks Candy! (employee)., Didn't get any compensation 😔.
K........n
March 31, 2023
I love Smokers Outlet! ALL the staff is very knowledgeable about their products. They are ALL super friendly and welcome a good conversation.
C........4
April 4, 2023
This is my first time here and candy was very helpful and very funny. I will come here again
a........6
March 18, 2023
Cheaper prices spotted on high quality strains even compared to some of the other shops in the area.
Y........6
March 22, 2023
Amazing products, amazing workers and excellent costumer service!!! THE BEST PLACE❤️❤️❤️❤️
t........4
March 18, 2023
Chris very helpful. Candy just super. Products all very fresh and well packaged. Good selections and variety. I’m relatively easy to satisfy but they exceeded my expectations. I’ll definitely be back. T