Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Not to be combined with other promotional discounts
Green Cross Specialties Live Resin DabTabs
The most clean and convenient Dabs on the market. Come get yours now! Introductory package deal of 3 grams of Live Resin DabTabs with new all in one GoPen for only $70 (tax included)! Restock your supplies with a 5 grams of Live Resin DabTabs for only $100 (tax included).
While supplies last. No other discount or coupons may be applied.