Today's Herbal Choice is a Oregonian and Veteran-owned dispensary that offers the people of Stayton the products and service they deserve. We work hard to get good prices on quality products so that we can pass the savings on to you at all of our THC locations. In addition to our rotating Green Leaf Specials, we have fun daily deals and great everyday prices. We weigh fresh to order in front of the customer, so you will never be disappointed when you get home. We're located on Wilco Road near the intersection of W Washington and W Ida Street. Inside you'll find an excellent selection of competitively priced flower, pre-rolls, edibles, extracts, shatter, wax, crumble, oil, vape cartridges, clones and accessories. We offer debit card payment ($2.75 fee) and we have an ATM onsite. Today's Herbal Choice is proud to offer a 10% discount to all Veterans with valid Military ID. ALL PRICES LISTED ON OUR MENUS ARE BEFORE STATE AND LOCAL TAX. Come see Stayton's best Medical and Recreational dispensary! THC Locations: Today's Herbal Choice Barbur - 9220 SW Barbur Blvd., Suite 107, Portland, OR 97219 Today's Herbal Choice Milwaukie - 3087 SE Monroe St. Milwaukie, OR 97222 Today's Herbal Choice Molalla - 31568 S. Highway 213, Molalla, OR, 97038 Today's Herbal Choice Rainier - 75940 Rock Crest St., Rainier, OR 97048 Today's Herbal Choice Tillamook - 2180 Larson Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141 Today's Herbal Choice Reedsport - 1051 HWY 101 S, Reedsport, OR 97467 Today's Herbal Choice Stayton - 494 Wilco Rd., Stayton, OR 97383