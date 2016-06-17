Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Knowledgeable reputable fun loving environment with top quality even with bottom shelf a must visit
StonedKakashi
on August 9, 2019
Honestly drive out of my way past multiple other dispos to come here. always have some of the best sales and the staff is some of the friendliest I've met
PdxReeferChiefer
on July 26, 2019
I had the best experience coming here. Some of the honest people I’ve met so far. Knowledgeable and real. Honest prices and quality products. I wish I lived closer!!
Reddy1Vr6
on April 25, 2019
I think this location is great! Love the people that work there and they always have things on sale!
Badgrandma1971
on April 23, 2019
I love this place. It feels like going to your friend's house to hang out. Great people! Great products!
Gavinogarza7
on February 12, 2019
Dope service
Ok prices
Knudsen
on February 9, 2019
This is our go-to dispensary with excellent service and top quality products at a reasonable price. The budtenders are knowledgeable about the products and helpful with recommendations.
Gingernick
on February 6, 2019
Awesome staff Peter kills it
Kingofdirt13
on February 6, 2019
I like what they did with the parking lot, plus when I walked in I was greeted with a very friendly smile. Peter the dude took care of me and answered all my questions and was just full of good information and also help me get a good quality product.