408 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 65
Show All 66
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
THC FRIDAY!
Valid 3/1/2017
THC Friday: ALL day get 20% OFF Storewide!!! 30% OFF ALL Flower!! 40% OFF ALL Flower for Veterans!!!
*Taxes apply *Cannot be combined with any other discount/sale.
THC FRIDAY!
Valid 3/1/2017
THC Friday: ALL day get 20% OFF Storewide!!! 30% OFF ALL Flower!! 40% OFF ALL Flower for Veterans!!!
*Taxes apply *Cannot be combined with any other discount/sale.
All Products
Mochi Gelato
from Panda Farms
26.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mochi
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24k Gold GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Oregon Greens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Snow Cone
from Anthos
20.91%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from HUSH
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kiwi Banana
from Phantom Farms
20.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kiwi Banana
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
C-Land
from Million Elephants
22.67%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Panama Red - 1:2 CBD
from White Tygh Farms
5.1%
THC
10.1%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*Juicy Fruit GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Demeter Gardens
20.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Patch Kids GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Unknown Brand
22.7%
THC
0.5%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Haze
from White Tygh Farms
0.7%
THC
15.1%
CBD
CBD Haze
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Cheesecake Cookies
from White Tygh Farms
22.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Guava
from Unknown Brand
22.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Kush
from KGB FARMS
26.71%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tres Star
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tres Star
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian
from Atlas Collective
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Haze B's GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Aroma
15.75%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.63%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stinky Pete
from Otis
28.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Stinky Pete
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Cough
from Elysian Craft
23.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Raspberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dawgfather OG
from Dank Bros.
19.99%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Frontier Farms
20.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Train
from Phantom Farms
28.97%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Monkey Train
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amherst Purple Kush
from Siskiyou Sungrown
19.39%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dethman Ridge
from Otis
28.1%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Dethman Ridge
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Shadowbox Farms
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Crush
from KGB FARMS
31.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kandy Kush
from Phantom Farms
22.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert Cook!es GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from Demeter Gardens
21.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sherbert Cook!es GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ACDC
from Aroma
0.91%
THC
19.18%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from Dub Wholesale
25.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
501st OG
from Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
25.54%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kings I-95
from Pharmers Market
26.24%
THC
0.09%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime Mints
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
30.88%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding C@ke
from Private Reserve Cannabis
30.36%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding C@ke
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lost Tribe
from Meraki Garden
28.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lost Tribe
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tygh Dream
from White Tygh Farms
21.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Tygh Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave
from KGB FARMS
31.1%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Super Dave
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cook!es
from Panda Farms
30.2%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GMO Cook!es
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Crush
from KGB FARMS
30.9%
THC
0.11%
CBD
White Crush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
k-45 B's GREEN LEAF SPECIAL
from TH3 Farms
24.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Special K
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 11