RoosterGentry on July 2, 2020

I've been there 3 or 4 times, He usually keeps really good flower in there with great prices. Sadly, I've finally found their worst flower... Which is also some of the worst bud I've had in my life. Don't waste any of your money on their peyote critical. Its worthless and now Im stuck with this bad medicine until I get money to replace it from somewhere else... Medicine needs to be kept at a higher standard than this. I can't waste money on guessing if some medicine will be good or not. It's medicine!! Imagine getting blood pressure medicine from Wal-Mart, and the manufacturer decided to try a new formula that makes your condition worse. Like I said the previous visits he had great flower, but thing blindsided me, its so bad, and cost me so much, i don't know if I'll be back. I Spent $80 to learn that Peyote Critical is the worst flower in Skiatook. Unless you know exactly what your getting, go somewhere else.