wireproof on July 6, 2019

Joe is amazing! He was friendly and helped recommend something that would help my specific needs. They aren’t pushy like downtown Spokane would be and a very convenient location in Airway Heights! The store is very clean and looks amazing with the wood! Good prices and regular deals as well! Open super late just in case you forget something as well! Taxes are included with the prices so you won’t be surprised like you would be in Denver for example. My favorite and regular store for everything cannabis!