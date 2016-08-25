BlondeKahuna
Disrespected twice without explanation. Accesories are horrible qaulity (items only lasted a day, very little handling). Disrespected father in font of me with no logical reason. To far away. Very little selection. Sexist from what I've seen. Not as knowledgable as advertised (have been told "I don't know" a few times on things that I and others already know. I could go on but don't want to make Toker Friendly look bad. I will say still decent and convenient thought. With reasonable prices on some specific items.