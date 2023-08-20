This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
I usually visit Top Notch Dispensary in Henderson, where transactions have been smooth until my recent visit. After saving my loyalty points, I tried to redeem them, but the system wouldn’t allow it. The staff seemed unsure of how to apply the points, and even after offering to pay $21 to cover taxes on a $35 purchase, the issue persisted.
The manager explained Nevada law prohibits loyalty points from covering taxes, which I understood. However, the lack of clear policies and poorly trained staff made the experience frustrating. After waiting 30 minutes, they handed me a printout of tax laws, something I could’ve easily looked up myself.
As a loyal customer, I expected better organization and clarity from a dispensary. It felt like the rules were being changed on the spot. I won’t return unless I receive a formal apology and see improvements in how they handle loyalty programs and customer service.