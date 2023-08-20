I usually visit Top Notch Dispensary in Henderson, where transactions have been smooth until my recent visit. After saving my loyalty points, I tried to redeem them, but the system wouldn’t allow it. The staff seemed unsure of how to apply the points, and even after offering to pay $21 to cover taxes on a $35 purchase, the issue persisted. The manager explained Nevada law prohibits loyalty points from covering taxes, which I understood. However, the lack of clear policies and poorly trained staff made the experience frustrating. After waiting 30 minutes, they handed me a printout of tax laws, something I could’ve easily looked up myself. As a loyal customer, I expected better organization and clarity from a dispensary. It felt like the rules were being changed on the spot. I won’t return unless I receive a formal apology and see improvements in how they handle loyalty programs and customer service.