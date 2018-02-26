fattgoat on November 7, 2018

So much of what they do is directed at finding just the right medicine/products for just the right ailment. The staff is so friendly, so educated, and professional. They walk you through the set up of the doctor visit to completion of the card it's self, from start to finish. Product is always quality and the consistency is always there. They have new products every time I visit. I love having such a reliable provider, I had no idea how blessed I was to have found Perry and Top Shelf Botanicals, they have changed my life and have a patient for as long. If you are looking for someone who cares about how you feel and about how their medicine is helping then you found the right dispensary, I will never leave Top Shelf Botanicals thank you for everything, you guys are amazing!!!