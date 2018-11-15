Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The ladies were really nice and helpful. I look forward to going back.
OrganicCronnoisseur
on January 4, 2019
I love this place it has a great selection and the ladies that run it are amazing!!!
Bobbie17
on December 12, 2018
I love this store. The staff is always friendly and helpful. They have a great selection of product on display and excellent deals. Definetly worth stopping in :)
AyoCaydO
on November 25, 2018
Amazing little shop! The girls are extremely knowledgeable and friendly. On point displays and great variety. No matter what ur looking for, these ladies got it. Make Top Shelf your Top choice for all your recreational cannabis!
Tfawn
on November 18, 2018
Love this store. I highly reccomend them. The lafies there are so awesome.