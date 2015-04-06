littleone2338
This is the best delivery services that I have come across in a long time. Love all their products edibles Moonrock’s flower.....
4.8
10 reviews
Top shelf is the best delivery service in SJ, hands down. I highly recommend their 10G deal and be sure to cop yourself some Gas Leak if you’re lucky enough to catch it! ⛽️🔥⛽️🔥⛽️🔥
Quick deliveries and great customer service!
This place has fire meds! delivery was quick and very easy... love the prices and deals!
great products and amazing staff. would recommend to friends and family. my favorite delivery shop in the bay
Top shelf is my new go to. The flower is as advertised(top shelf fire) and the prices are on point. Give them a call, I promise you you’ll be happy with the product.
They have some of the best products at the best prices. I really enjoy their customer service as well. They’re very efficient. Highly recommend this place. ♥️
Don't shop here they don't guarantee there product. They sold me 170 worth of dirt. Top shelf is the worst in customer care and product.
This is my go to every pay day I can't say enough about the purple fig from fig farms and the mochi and only place I can rely on 100% real deal
I am a long time customer of TSE. They always have a decent selection to choose from, and at a great price. I would totally recommend them. Good value, good bud and great response time for delivery.