kole222 on June 6, 2019

WOW! What an amazing selection and staff(had Stephanie today, and Shannon last week). These girls were SO SMART and had all the information I needed and even answered some questions I didn't know I had. I am never disappointed when I step into this shop, they always have something new and exciting. I have been to over 100 dispensaries in Oregon and this is one of the most professional and accommodating to all sorts of people! This shop is such a gift to this community. My favorite shop in little ol' Lakeview!! ALSO POSTED ON GOOGLE