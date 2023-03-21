Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
Top Shelf ReLeaf Dispensary
Top Shelf Releaf Dispensary is a family owned business located in Platte, South Dakota. We pride ourselves in great customer service while providing an outstanding confidential and private experience. Our products are truly Top Shelf. There are no pesticides or chemicals in our Dakota Natural Solutions products in different strains of flower, pre rolls, vape, edibles and concentrate. We are here for your medical cannabis needs, stop by and let our knowledgeable, friendly staff help you today.
417 Main St , Platte, SD
License 22ESTC5106
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
12pm - 7pm
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
saturday
9am - 1pm
r........1
Today
Locally owned shop with friendly service, and quality product. Fair priced flower and competitively priced concentrates.