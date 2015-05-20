Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
It gives me hella good vibes just like right when you walk in you get greeted nicely and get a even better greeting when you walk into the back
Linzbrgrcheez
on July 26, 2019
usually can get checked in within seconds of walking through the door. one of the employees is a little too friendly with female customers though. also the phone is full so you can't call to ask questions. some budtenders are more helpfull than others. otherwise the product is great with decent prices and have no complaints there.
AntPazzo
on April 18, 2019
3 Tenders working. Took a little while to get to me but all in all, a good experience.
Dee_nice_001
on April 10, 2019
This is my favorite shop. Great people. Awesome flower selection. I like high CBD strains for health issues, and this place has what I need. Penny's Gift is my favorite strain.
JBUD530
on March 7, 2019
Friendly employees , answered all my questions , They also have an entire wall of different flower strains including anything else you need. Good Quality flower.
kocooked
on February 2, 2019
The sheer volume of flower is what makes Top Shelf stand out, but luckily there are knowledgable budtenders like Katie to help laymen like me navigate. Great place for an affordable pre-roll as well!
NorCalMarawayne
on January 22, 2019
I purchased cheisil and atf and it is the exact same bud in both “different strains”
jimmyleeparks
on January 7, 2019
This is buy far the best dispensary in southern Oregon!!! no need to go any where else