10/10 hands down best weed shop in the valley! Excellent bud, concentrates, pre rolls, incredible edibles, and even some cbd treats for your bath and body that help keep you feeling your best all day long! (Plenty more products; these are just my go-to’s)Ask for Madalynn and she will help you find exactly what you need and make sure you leave in a better mood than you walked in with, she’s so incredible and creates such a warm and welcoming environment, every time I go in I feel like family!