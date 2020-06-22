Tree Factory’s roots run deep in Ventura County. We built this company from the ground up, starting in a self-funded garage off Savier's Rd. Our goal was to create the most reliable cannabis delivery service in Ventura County that could eventually house dispensary locations. With so many hurdles in place, we continued to pursue the passion that led us to complete our mission. Since we began in 2015, we have made over 250,000 deliveries in Ventura County. On May 1, 2021, we opened up our first retail dispensary off Channel Islands Blvd in Port Hueneme, CA. Come check us out we are located directly next to Carnitas El Brother! At Tree Factory, our mission is to make cannabis delivery, curbside, and dispensary visits convenient for users from all walks of life. We pride ourselves on providing customer service that goes beyond friendly and knowledgeable staff. Let us confidently guide you to making the best decision possible.