budmaster25 on October 16, 2019

THIS IS THE PLACE TO GO! The staff is not only friendly and outgoing but they actually know what they are talking about. They don’t sell stuff that they wouldn’t smoke themselves. And guess what? the flower is the same price, no picking from three levels and settling on a lower level to save money. They treat people great here, they are honest and they seem to actually care about the customer rather then the money they will get. THE BEST!!