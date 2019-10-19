Follow
Tree Kings NW OKC
405-849-5390
62 products
ITS 420 AGAIN 100/125/150 OZ Special
We love our patients so much we decided to run 420 like deals again. While supplies last come get 100$, 125$ 150 ounces on select strains. We got shake ounces, shake half ounces as well as top shelf flower full of kiefy nugs. We also have 175/200/225 ounces. All deals subject to change based off product availability.
While supplies last
All Products
S.F.V OG Kush 1g Preroll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cadillac Purple
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG KUSH
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hippie Crippler
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steve's goods CBD Shatter 1/2g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
3x Crazy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
3X Crazy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
P-51
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GELATO
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Poison
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Kola
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Kola
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Banana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon OG (CBD FLOWER)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
13%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Electra (CBD FLOWER)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
18%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy (CBD FLOWER)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Double Shot
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Treacle 2oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rancho Pura Verde Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Do-Si-Do Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Lemon G Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sweet Skunk Taffy 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Blueberry Haze Taffy 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Alien OG Taffy 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Moroccan Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Bubble Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
RedSky 1 Gram Vape Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Cannawise 1Gram Vape Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
MoonRocks
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Rancho Pura Verde Gummies
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Yum Yum CBD Gummy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$19each
In-store only
CBD Honey Pot
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
12