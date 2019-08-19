Dwilkinson22 on November 1, 2019

Overall I would have given them a 4 star and up review but there is a caveat. On some stains the rates go up the more you buy. Doesn't make any sense unless you consider it stoner math. I just bought 1/4 Oz of Kosher kush for 60 bucks. Great price! However if you look at the prices for Kosher Kush its more per qtr for a 1/2 Oz @ 130 bucks. That's an extra $10....for no reason or no extra product. ??????? WTF? LOL. To contrast I'll use an example of GDP that I just bought an Oz for 200. The rates were 1/4 for 60 (same as I paid for Kosher kush here). Next up was 1/2 Oz for $105 (compared to 130 for Kosher kush @1/2oz). PRICES ARE SUPPOSED TO GO DOWN WHEN YOU BUY IN BULK NOT UP! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. STONER MATH IN ACTION Anyways....it's not a deal breaker. Good quality products at good prices.....you just can't buy in bulk because they charge more.