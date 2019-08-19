Dutch_Oven_Mitt
Great dispensary! For a "smaller" dispensary, this is one of the best places in the area. Tree kings has a good selection that is growing everyday, and even surprised me with some of the little "hidden gem" strains they carry. Their Purple Cadillac is definitely one of my favorites. The bottom line is that you can get medication anywhere, but the customer service is what keeps me coming back. Both Sage and Rachel are super-friendly, but also very knowledgeable. Highly recommended.