Treeotics Dispensary

Newark’s freshest spot for premium cannabis. Step into Treeotics and discover a new way to experience cannabis—one that’s as dynamic, bold, and authentic as Newark itself. At Treeotics, we’re all about quality, culture, and connection—offering a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products such as Garden Goods, Hamilton Farms, Ascend, Bango, Pete's Farmstand and many more. Come through, connect with us, and be a part of the Treeotics family.