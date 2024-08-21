Treeotics Dispensary
Logo for Treeotics Dispensary
dispensary
Recreational

Treeotics Dispensary

Newark, NJ
208.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
173 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Treeotics Dispensary

Newark’s freshest spot for premium cannabis. Step into Treeotics and discover a new way to experience cannabis—one that’s as dynamic, bold, and authentic as Newark itself. At Treeotics, we’re all about quality, culture, and connection—offering a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products such as Garden Goods, Hamilton Farms, Ascend, Bango, Pete's Farmstand and many more. Come through, connect with us, and be a part of the Treeotics family.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
467 Lyons Avenue, #20, Newark, NJ
Send a message
Call (732) 815-6674
Visit website
License RE000082
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreationalBlack owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Treeotics Dispensary

Promotions at Treeotics Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Treeotics Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Treeotics Dispensary

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.