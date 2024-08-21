About this dispensary
Treeotics Dispensary
Newark’s freshest spot for premium cannabis. Step into Treeotics and discover a new way to experience cannabis—one that’s as dynamic, bold, and authentic as Newark itself. At Treeotics, we’re all about quality, culture, and connection—offering a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products such as Garden Goods, Hamilton Farms, Ascend, Bango, Pete's Farmstand and many more. Come through, connect with us, and be a part of the Treeotics family.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 3
467 Lyons Avenue, #20, Newark, NJ
License RE000082
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreationalBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
Photos of Treeotics Dispensary
Promotions at Treeotics Dispensary
Updates from Treeotics Dispensary
0 Reviews of Treeotics Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.