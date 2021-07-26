Find cannabis dispensaries in Newark, NJ
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Newark, NJ.
- The only place where you can buy legal weed in Newark is at a licensed medical or recreational dispensary.
- Yes, you can buy medical marijuana in Newark, NJ as long as you have a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of New Jersey.
- To get a medical card in New Jersey, the first place you need to go is to a primary care provider registered with the New Jersey medical marijuana program. If you are accepted to the program, you’ll eventually have to go online to register your card and pay a $100 fee.
- The only place you can legally smoke marijuana in Newark, NJ is at a private residence.
- No, you cannot ship cannabis from Newark to an outside state. Cannabis grown in New Jersey cannot cross state lines.
- Only adults age 21 years old or over with a medical marijuana card can enter a Newark dispensary.
- Yes, any Newark weed dispensary can accept medical marijuana cards from out-of-state.
- Weed in Newark, NJ ranges in cost depending on the quality and quantity of the product you're buying. For example, the price of 3.5 grams of cannabis flower in Newark starts at $35 - $40.