Hvermillion
It’s a no for me. No selection.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
It’s a no for me. No selection.
Good people.
Awesome staff friendly service and willing to answer any questions and the edibles are awesome!!
"TOP SHELF" staff was attentive and warming making my purchase enjoyable
its ok
very friendly staff great location will be a repeat customer.
Thank you!!!
The staff is very helpful and took time to answer all my questions. I will be a regular customer. Stop by and check this gem out.
Thank you very much!!! :)
They have the best sour patch kid cereal bars and the best customer service...
Thank you so much!!!
Purchased some wax from you guys. And I will be back on Fridays to purchase my weekly from y’all. You are for sure close to home and quality. Wasn’t happy that somebody came in and I got side stepped, but hey, I refuse to let anything hinder me from happiness. 5 star
I apologize that happened!!! Come in and grab a gram of wax and we will give you a discount.
Yesterday was my first visit in and the people here at Trees were so helpful. i dont know anything about cannabis and they were able to explain different streins to me and send me on my way with some prerolls and edibles. The watermelon gummy is by far the best gummy ive ever tasted, even if it werent medicated, i would buy them.