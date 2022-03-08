This is my neighborhood dispensary so I’m bummed to make this review! While the bud quality directly correlates to the price tier and I’ve always had good luck finding a strain that suits my tastes, some of the employees make it a bit less enjoyable to drop by. Today I stopped in with my partner and my dog to grab a ½ ounce of a tier two strain for $55 and paid with three $20s. Usually when we make our weekly bud run we take advantage of the tier one $60 ounces, so when I didn’t receive $5 back in change I didn’t immediately notice. When I got home and realized I never got my change back, I walked the block and a half down the street to address the misunderstanding. I let them know I was just in and hadn’t received my change, and rather than inquiring further or asking if I was sure, the girl at the window just shook her head and said “I gave you your change.” I was honestly expecting them to have also noticed by the time I returned (10 mins after initial transaction) so I was very caught off guard by her response. She then turned to her male I colleague and he asked what I got, I explained the situation and he began shaking his head, grabbed a five out of the drawer and tossed it at the girl so she could bring it to me. If I had known I was going to get that response or lived further away I wouldn’t have returned for just $5! I just figured it was a simple misunderstanding and it would take 2min to walk back down. Unfortunately they made it blatantly obvious they didn’t believe me and I was really put off by the way they responded. As a neighborhood regular who visits at least once weekly, I’m bummed that this interaction left a sour taste in my mouth.