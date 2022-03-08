Trees - Corbett
Trees - Corbett
Leafly member since 2019
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
21 Reviews of Trees - Corbett
f........8
April 10, 2021
My first time I was very unsure if I was going to find what I was looking for here but time and time again they have had everything I need and more !! This place rocks !! Has become my go-to spot . No matter your budget Trees has product for everyone, high or low ! Definitely recommend checking out this hidden gem .
M........g
July 26, 2020
This is my regular dispensary that I will always go to. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and what’s better is they use the product so they can speak on a personal basis whereas sometimes it feels as if bud tenders seem to just read the label almost at other dispensaries. One thing that the management and customers need to know from someone who goes here once to twice a week; TJ is an incredible worker and bud tender. Everytime he is there I ask for his opinion and it isn’t based on up selling me it’s based on what my needs are as a customer. I have PTSD, cannabis is not a joke or a hobby, and all the staff treats it as a medicine. Fantastic place, bar none my favorite place in Portland.
R........h
June 12, 2020
They charged medical patients the 20% recreational sales tax to evade regulatory oversight.
a........5
May 31, 2020
This is my neighborhood dispensary so I’m bummed to make this review! While the bud quality directly correlates to the price tier and I’ve always had good luck finding a strain that suits my tastes, some of the employees make it a bit less enjoyable to drop by. Today I stopped in with my partner and my dog to grab a ½ ounce of a tier two strain for $55 and paid with three $20s. Usually when we make our weekly bud run we take advantage of the tier one $60 ounces, so when I didn’t receive $5 back in change I didn’t immediately notice. When I got home and realized I never got my change back, I walked the block and a half down the street to address the misunderstanding. I let them know I was just in and hadn’t received my change, and rather than inquiring further or asking if I was sure, the girl at the window just shook her head and said “I gave you your change.” I was honestly expecting them to have also noticed by the time I returned (10 mins after initial transaction) so I was very caught off guard by her response. She then turned to her male I colleague and he asked what I got, I explained the situation and he began shaking his head, grabbed a five out of the drawer and tossed it at the girl so she could bring it to me. If I had known I was going to get that response or lived further away I wouldn’t have returned for just $5! I just figured it was a simple misunderstanding and it would take 2min to walk back down. Unfortunately they made it blatantly obvious they didn’t believe me and I was really put off by the way they responded. As a neighborhood regular who visits at least once weekly, I’m bummed that this interaction left a sour taste in my mouth.