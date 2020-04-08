97 products
$25 Buddies Distillate Drippers & OM Extract FECO Oil Drippers
Valid 1/22/2020
THC Distillate from Buddies in an easy applicable dripper. Full Extract Cannabis Oil from OM Extracts is a CO2 derived oil that is applicable for smoking, dabbing, and eating (cook it into some edibles, or just eat it straight!), available in THC and CBD variants
Staff picks
Sun God Medicinals - 1:1 Peanut Brittle
from Sun God Medicinals
53.5mg
THC
59mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Willamette Valley Alchemy - Watermelon Zkittlez Live Resin 0.5G Cartridge
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71.94%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
All Products
Jaeger
from HG Farms
20.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Jaeger
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OMMP ONLY Chocolate Hashberry
from Sugar Tree Farm
27.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
OMMP ONLY Purple Trainwreck
from Sugar Tree Farm
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
OMMP ONLY Cookies N' Cream
from Sugar Tree Farm
25.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
OMMP ONLY Tahoe OG
from Sugar Tree Farm
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
OMMP ONLY Gelato
from Sugar Tree Farm
25.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
3 Kings
from Sugar Tree Farm
17.3%
THC
0.55%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Wykanush Ventures
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zkandy Zkrush
from Unicorn Valley
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Gorilla Glu
from Sugar Tree Farm
25.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Gorilla
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Injoy Cannabis
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
The Bizz
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Sugar Tree Farm
25.83%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Pharmers Market
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Early Siskiyou
from Siskiyou Sungrown
0.51%
THC
14.97%
CBD
Early Siskiyou
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Gelato
from Sugar Tree Farm
22.91%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4
from Sugar Tree Farm
22.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin #4
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness #37
from Sugar Tree Farm
22.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Royal Highness #37
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stilletto Glue
from CBDiscovery
67.27%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Stilletto Glue
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Estaweeda - Skunk #1
from Estaweeda
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Estaweeda - 45 Problems
from Estaweeda
73.35%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from CBDiscovery
60.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Rockin' Berry
from CBDiscovery
48.1%
THC
17.76%
CBD
Rockin' Berry
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from CBDiscovery
66.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Extreme Cream - Hater Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
76.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Crippler - Hater Tears
from Dirty Arm Farm
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Crippler
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lunchbox Alchemy - 1:1 Bite-Sized Mixed Fruit Gummies
from Lunchbox Alchemy
49.4mg
THC
46.92mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Lunchbox Alchemy - Bite-Sized Mixed Fruit Gummies
from Lunchbox Alchemy
48.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
1:1 Peanut Butter Cookie
from SDK Snacks
46%
THC
47%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Buddies - Blueberry Muffin Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
73.4%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Gron Dark Chocolate High- Dose Mini Bar
from Gron
47.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Gron Milk Chocolate High- Dose Mini Bar
from Gron
46.9mg
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
SDK - Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
50%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$5each
In-store only
FECO - Mr. Clean
from OM Extracts
63.54%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$30each
In-store only
FECO - Suver Haze
from OM Extracts
3.35%
THC
57.67%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Grön - CBD Tincture
from Gron
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Grön - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Hemp CBD Bar
from Gron
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Lunchbox Alchemy - 1:1 Tangos Sour Fruit Bites
from Lunchbox Alchemy
47.28mg
THC
46mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$16each
In-store only
123