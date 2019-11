cnieto on June 20, 2017

The delivery industry can be a tricky one when it comes to cannabis. Often times you order one thing and receive another. Nothing is worse than getting excited to get some real chronic and getting something weak that doesn't get the job done. Trestl has a solid line up of rotating flowers, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. I mostly focus on the trees. If you don't have that right I can't trust it. Nice frosty nugs with that good gassy nose, just like I see in their photos. I am not usually a cookie fan but they have a Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Mochi that does not disappoint. As a Kush lover they always have some solid OG's as well as Hybrids like Chem Dog, Tahoe OG, SF OG, and hands down my favorite in the game right now Dosidos. You can call and they are super helpful via phone or order through the website. I like that they are competent and know their product. They also have this super dope Trestl Box that has all kinds of goods for the connoisseur in you. They run deals too which has given me more room to explore other products I don't normally because I am more into flowers. I put Trestl up against any other delivery service. I dig their business acumen, professionalism, and mission. I appreciate that Trestl can take something that has been vilified for so long and normalize it. It was like getting a delivery from UPS or Amazon. So dope!