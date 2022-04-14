Tribal Nation Flower Company is a Native American cannabis dispensary offering exclusively Native American cannabis products. Our goal is to provide clean, affordable cannabis in a friendly, approachable environment. HOW IT WORKS We work with a network of Native American Tribes participating in the cannabis industry to provide products of equal or greater quality than the state regulated market. OUR PROMISE All of our products are tracked from seed to sale and are meticulously tested for quality and cleanliness. OUR PARTNERS Honest Cannabis provides our operational management, ensuring compliance, proper controls, and the best customer experience