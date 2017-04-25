TerpeneCity on October 4, 2019

Decided to stop in here for the first time, drove a whole hour to check it out. I wait about 10 minutes in which that time someone else walks in and tells me how great the place is. I get asked if I’m a new patient and then after the tender finished with the customer inside, he decided to take the person who waited less time than me. What a great way to treat a first time patient, shown that regulars are treated better than first time patients. Left without buying anything thanks for wasting my gas and time.