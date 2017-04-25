TerpeneCity
Decided to stop in here for the first time, drove a whole hour to check it out. I wait about 10 minutes in which that time someone else walks in and tells me how great the place is. I get asked if I’m a new patient and then after the tender finished with the customer inside, he decided to take the person who waited less time than me. What a great way to treat a first time patient, shown that regulars are treated better than first time patients. Left without buying anything thanks for wasting my gas and time.
Thank you for your feedback Francisco. After your call to our office this morning, I did reach out to you via phone immediately after to apologize for the incident. Tricann does not treat any patient differently then any other. It was an oversight by our team member due and he is very apologetic as well. You mentioned that you will be back up Monday to receive our free apology gift to compensate you for the gas that was spent. We hope that you have a great weekend and look forward to meeting you on Monday