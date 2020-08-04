96 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 46
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
25% Off Non-Flower Products
Valid 4/8/2020 – 4/10/2020
Save 25% Off all Non-Flower products today at Trilogy Wellness. Great selection of vape cartridges, tinctures, and edibles available!
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
25% Off Non-Flower Products
Valid 4/8/2020 – 4/10/2020
Save 25% Off all Non-Flower products today at Trilogy Wellness. Great selection of vape cartridges, tinctures, and edibles available!
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
All Products
Clementine PrePacked Flower
from ForwardGro
15.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$3201 ounce
1/8 Jack the Ripper Pre-Packed Flower
from SunMed Growers
14.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack the Ripper
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Deadhead OG
from Curio
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Bonkers
from Curio
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Bonkers
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Super Glu Pre-Packed Flower
from verano
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
25MG Mango Ginger Chew
from Curio
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$50each
$50each
Dixie Elixir Half & Half 200mg
from DIXIE
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$40each
$40each
Dixie Elixir Fruit Punch 200mg
from DIXIE
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$40each
$40each
100mg tropical Lozenge ( feel collection )
from Chesapeake Alternatives
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
500MG CBD Sleep Aid
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$54each
$54each
150MG Baked Cheese CBD Treats
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$30pack of 30
$30pack of 30
750MG CBD Tincture
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$84each
$84each
300MG CBD Infused Peanut Butter
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$48each
$48each
250MG Calming Oil for Dogs
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$36each
$36each
CBD Sour Twists
from NATIVE
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$18pack of 5
$18pack of 5
150MG Soft Chews for Cats
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$30pack of 150
$30pack of 150
300MG CBD Oil
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$36each
$36each
450MG CBD Capsules
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$44pack of 30
$44pack of 30
750MG CBD for Pets
from Medterra
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$40each
$40each
10mg RSO Capsules Grassroots
from Grassroots
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$25pack of 10
$25pack of 10
10MG Mango Ginger Chews
from Curio
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$30each
$30each
50MG RSO Capsules
from Grassroots Cannabis
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$55pack of 10
$55pack of 10
50MG Honey Sticks
from Grassroots Cannabis
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$45pack of 5
$45pack of 5
Dr. Solomon's THC Capsules 100mg
from RYTHM
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$36pack of 10
$36pack of 10
300MG CBD Gummies
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$36pack of 30
$36pack of 30
Relaxing Tablets (300MG)
from Dixie Brands
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$50pack of 60
$50pack of 60
Feel Dreamy
from The Feel Collection
55mg
THC
45mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$65each
$65each
Dixie Elixir Berry Lemonade 200mg
from Dixie Brands
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Lemon Honey 20:4 Chews
from Curio
4mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$50pack of 10
$50pack of 10
Feel Relaxed (Indica Tincture)
from The Feel Collection
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$65each
$65each
Comfort 2:1
from The Feel Collection
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$75each
$75each
40MG Mango Ginger Chews
from Curio
400mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$65each
$65each
Dixie Elixir Half & Half 100mg
from Curio Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$20each
$20each
Dixie Elixir Fruit Punch 100mg
from DIXIE
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$20each
$20each
Feel Energized
from The Feel Collection
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Available
Strain
$40each
$40each
Mag Landrace Swift Lifts
from verano
22.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$452.5 grams
$452.5 grams
Lemon Skunk Pre-roll
from SunMed Growers
20.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Fluffhead
from Dogwalkers
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Fluffhead
Strain
$15each
$15each
Sour Tangie Pre-Roll
from SunMed Growers
17.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Locomotion Pre-Roll
from SunMed Growers
13.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Locomotion
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
123