Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about their inventory.
contestpig
on December 9, 2019
All the employees are friendly and knowledgeable about the products. They answered all my questions and gave advice that was quite helpful.
badnewsbunny
on November 30, 2019
I love Trilogy! It’s my favorite place to shop. They have great sales and I love seeing all of my favorite budtenders!
LouisssssAmisi265
on November 24, 2019
Best dispensary in Maryland, Shawn always takes care of me, he’s always giving me advice on what strains will help me best. I use to shop at the botanist. But one visit here and I haven’t left
Stanleygonz
on November 19, 2019
very insightful! gentleman recommend exactly what was needed for migraines. will be back again!
Imbogus1
on November 19, 2019
Nice place, great service and good deals ! I’ll be back !
Abe_stoner
on November 17, 2019
the staff are all fantastic. I'm always looking forward to seeing them.
kindfella22
on November 16, 2019
Impossible to miss out on the best deals and tenders in the State. 40$ eights with the canned food drives 25% off and double loyalty points it was a deal to be had! Shawn did it again with the service with a smile and knowledge 😊....
wba.3rd
on November 16, 2019
Trilogy takes wonderful care of me. Robin, Sean, and everyone working there are a pleasure to deal with. My favorite dispensary by far!