Trinity is amazing!!!! The people here are extremely nice and helpful!!!
4.8
10 reviews
The staff are super helpful, compassionate, and nonjudgmental of a newbie like me. They didn’t make me feel dumb for my lack of knowledge.
Nice. Questionable neighborhood.
I've been going to Trinity for the past two and a half years and the staff and product selection can't be beat. The perks are great as well; their point system and monthly "spin the wheel" promotions are awesome. Hands down Trinity is the place to be.
I started right before OAPP and provisional access. Before then it was easy in and out. Since then it's been a wait on spin the wheel days but they're getting it figured out. I like them so much I haven't bothered looking anywhere else yet.
The staff here is friendly and knowledgeable. I lived in Springfield for 15 months and for a period of time used the dispensary there. Trinity is by far the better dispensary. The loyalty program and monthly “spin the wheel” Saturday’s are very helpful since by and large insurance doesn’t pay for our medicine that we buy here. And, now they have reusable cloth bags that get you another $1 off your purchase when you use it. And, they have great hours, are open six days a week, and you can order ahead online to save time, except today, on 4/20. Wow! What a line to get in today. But, the staff at Trinity handled it with ease. The patients are all trying to help each other when they have to wait, I’ve noticed, sharing tips about many aspects of their medical cannabis use and related topics.
We absolutely love it here at Trinity! The Staff are very knowledgeable and very professional! They can answer any questions you have. Their selection is one of the best. They are the cheapest dispensary in the area. Their loyalty point program is the best. No other dispensaries in the area offer this point system. For every $ you spend you get a loyalty point. 500 points=$40 off your purchase. Not another Dispensary in or around Peoria do this! And they also have an online order system and their on Leafly! You couldn’t pick a better dispensary in this area!
Absolutely the best Dispensary I've been to in Illinois! Wonderful staff, amazing product selection, and a loyalty points program. Per dollar you spend, you get a point, and at 500 points, you get 40 off! Their online ordering makes it a first choice for anyone in the Greater Peoria, Illinois area!
I love the store and all the kind and knowledgeable service I get from each person. My only complaint is with the owner of your parking lot The curb cut for the entrance on University is wrong n the potholes are huge for Illinois standards.
Beautiful place! Great product!