SKO90 on April 20, 2019

The staff here is friendly and knowledgeable. I lived in Springfield for 15 months and for a period of time used the dispensary there. Trinity is by far the better dispensary. The loyalty program and monthly “spin the wheel” Saturday’s are very helpful since by and large insurance doesn’t pay for our medicine that we buy here. And, now they have reusable cloth bags that get you another $1 off your purchase when you use it. And, they have great hours, are open six days a week, and you can order ahead online to save time, except today, on 4/20. Wow! What a line to get in today. But, the staff at Trinity handled it with ease. The patients are all trying to help each other when they have to wait, I’ve noticed, sharing tips about many aspects of their medical cannabis use and related topics.