deepdiver14 on November 6, 2019

I was greeted with a smile the staff very friendly they made some recommendations, I was very happy with my choices. I bought. Per roll and 2 1 grams of 2 different strains to try them out before I bought a larger amount Well when I got home to smoke up my pet roll it was broken at the filter I had to smoke it in my pipe it was ok it was packed very lose. Now the seal was broken on one of the gram containers so I scaled them both I was .08 on one an the other one was .075 I have never been so unhappy with any dispensary until now one of the stains was so harsh I couldn’t smoke it it burned the back of my throat I smoked all of the rest of what I had it didn’t help with my pain. I called them to inform them of my findings They where Saying that I could get a refund and give me a discount but why bother there flower is dry and not worth the five and my money I would not recommend this place to my friends or anyone else there are so many place’s better than them but they will give you a 2nd chance. That’s up to you