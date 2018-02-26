PaulVon on October 31, 2019

Impressed with the whole Operation. Sorry to say I can’t remember the guys name who greeted and checked me in, but him, and my tender, Ryan - were above Awesome! I like to travel, so I visit all the Ma Dispensaries, but this review- my first and only ever online review- is Based solely on my first visit to Triple M just hours earlier today- TripleM is just 6 miles from my front door in Carver, and most likely why I haven’t visited them earlier- I like to travel - My Impression I’m left with after my visit is, I will Definitely be a Steady Customer, the prices, the Staff I encountered, and the building itself, All in All just a Better Experience I’ve had here than any place I’ve visited thus far - That’s My Conclusion after visiting, and consuming, TripleM Dispensary and their Flower - I’m looking forward to the next visit and try some of the other products their offering- There’s Much to Choose from👍🏻