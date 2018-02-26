Jamngeorge
I am proud to say that Triple M’s Medical products are evolving to a level unmatched by any other Dispensery thus far. Their new chocolate coins taste like fine dark chocolate with even distributed THC. As a pain patient I recommend the RSO, which is the best in the country, without a doubt. The Purple Punch kief is also great. My prediction is that Triple M will be the home where they set up a farmers market for all who want to help and also earn a living wage while doing so. Great place!