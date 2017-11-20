sean5150
Great costumer service. I go every day and recommend that you also become a frequent customer. SOOOO many strains to choose from.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Great costumer service. I go every day and recommend that you also become a frequent customer. SOOOO many strains to choose from.
I really love the $6.00 eights. The staff is cool....one person has always been nice to me there and that is Danny. Keep up the good work
what a waste of time and I was insulted by an employee when I left. I will never stop at a Floyd's again. seriously a waste of time. don't go there if you have a choice.
I’ve passed this shop by for a year. That’s been a mistake. The Blue Dream is exactly what it’s supposed to be, almost perfect. The Mac x Apricot is even better, fine ass herb. I got ten grams of Snoops Dream shake ffor. buck a gram, for 2 reasons, 1 = Snoop 2 = fragrance. I'll be makin olive oil to cook with. 🙏🏼 The bud tender was cool af too. Om Out
Cool staff
It’s very rare I get such bad service at a shop and to where I won’t return. This is one of those places. Budtender was so dismissive (also I have boobs so it’s not just males getting shitty service) and straight up rude. And yes the prices are not quite what they’re advertising. But to me, it’s more about quality. I understand $1/ grams and $40/ ounces are not gonna be top shelf bud. But this place is is selling crappy shake for $24 an 1/8.
Love it here
Their selection has gone downhill and their 7g limit on certain flower strains sometimes is frustrating to say the least - won’t be back.
So I've been coming to Floyd's on sandy since it was "tru cannabis" and I have to say that this sandy location can be amazing the employees actually know what they are talking about when it comes to there products. Unlike there location on Broadway which I will never go back to due to there outstanding customer service "to any one with tits" twice I've been there and both times I've had the bud tenders tell me to wait while they go help females that they just let in.. it's great to not only have to wait for the people before you but also have to wait until they are done with every female who comes in afterwards also.. however having a sign up saying 5 dollar eighths and 40 $ ounces well then you better figure that one out because I've been in there for the last couple of weeks and absolutely nothing under 12$ an eighth. I hope that these issues are delt with but I doubt anything will change.. however advertising 5$ eighths and not having anything even close to that price is fauls advertising so I'd be careful
The products sold here are of top quality. There were only 2 budtenders working and they seemed to know their stuff. But the guy who helped us was very quiet. when we asked about anything he gave us minimal input.
hydrokracker, Thank you so much for visiting Floyds. We are really happy to hear you had a good experience at our Sandy location. We do our best to make sure the products that get into our customers hands are beautiful and of top quality. We welcome you always! Best, Floyds on Sandy Team