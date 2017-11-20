Tronic503 on August 12, 2019

So I've been coming to Floyd's on sandy since it was "tru cannabis" and I have to say that this sandy location can be amazing the employees actually know what they are talking about when it comes to there products. Unlike there location on Broadway which I will never go back to due to there outstanding customer service "to any one with tits" twice I've been there and both times I've had the bud tenders tell me to wait while they go help females that they just let in.. it's great to not only have to wait for the people before you but also have to wait until they are done with every female who comes in afterwards also.. however having a sign up saying 5 dollar eighths and 40 $ ounces well then you better figure that one out because I've been in there for the last couple of weeks and absolutely nothing under 12$ an eighth. I hope that these issues are delt with but I doubt anything will change.. however advertising 5$ eighths and not having anything even close to that price is fauls advertising so I'd be careful