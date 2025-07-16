Last updated:
About this dispensary
Tru Essence
Tru Essence is proud to serve our community with premium cannabis products, knowledgeable service, and a welcoming environment. Whether you’re exploring cannabis for the first time or you’re a seasoned consumer, our team is here to guide you with care, clarity, and intention. Our team is passionate about creating a dispensary experience that puts people first- from product education to personalized recommendations- everything we do is rooted in love for the plant and our community.
792 E Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
License 284.000322-CL
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleAsian ownedBlack owned
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
sunday
6am - 8pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 9:30pm CT
