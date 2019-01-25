bradfeng710 on August 3, 2019

This has become the only shop I go to! I love the different qualities of bud and dabs from the lower range all the way up to something you could get in seattle (but for alot more money)! One thing I would love to see is a more updated leafly menu so I could check out what is available right now before deciding to drive up there from longview. Dria and Chris are so helpful!! Thank you guys so much.