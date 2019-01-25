Jerome0512
Great shop!!! Went in at 9pm and place was clean, smelt good and your employees were on point. Was supposed to mention their names but the preroll they recommended made me forget... Thanks guys!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
7 reviews
Great shop!!! Went in at 9pm and place was clean, smelt good and your employees were on point. Was supposed to mention their names but the preroll they recommended made me forget... Thanks guys!!!
This has become the only shop I go to! I love the different qualities of bud and dabs from the lower range all the way up to something you could get in seattle (but for alot more money)! One thing I would love to see is a more updated leafly menu so I could check out what is available right now before deciding to drive up there from longview. Dria and Chris are so helpful!! Thank you guys so much.
Thank you so much for the positive vibes and review! Updates coming soon!!
Went there today for the first time. It was worth the 10mile drive. Bright,pleasant atmosphere. Well stocked. Friendly, respectful, knowledgeable budtender (Hi Mary!). Lots of fun pluses - callback list for out of stock items, frequent "takeovers' by various growers (discounts for their products" on takeover days). Senior and veterans discounts.
So excited to hear you had an amazing experience! We appreciate you taking the time to leave a review! ( Mary says "Hi")
I love this little shop in castle rock! It has a good selection of great "seattle" quality bud at a competitive price, while also caring about the customers on a budget. There are a few budtenders in there who seem very knowledgable and always love chatting with them when I go in! overall this place is great :D
YAY! Thanks for the love! Always happy to chat and share knowledge with our amazing customers. :)
Stopped in for my first time and was very let down. I can get the same supplies at a price lower at stores nearby and have a friendlier experience. The kids working in the shop must have been having a bad day because I did not feel welcomed. And when asking serious questions about product I get responses like "umm this one is good", "this one got me really high" I will not be going back there again
I'm sorry to hear you had a less than amazing experience :( I hope you will give us another try. We offer daily happy hours for extra discounts. 9am-10am and 9pm-1030pm get 20% off. We've recently hired on some very knowledgeable and friendly Budtenders for a extra pleasant experience. :)
It’s a good experience
Always good vibes with such wonderful customers
Nice staff, good products at decent prices!
Thank you for the review! We appreciate you!