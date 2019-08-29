Follow
Tru Releaf
580.222.9089
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS START NOW 11/27
TRAINWRECK 18.82%THC .36 CBD $150 OZ $80 1/2 $5 PREROLLS- GRANDADDY PURPLE, GRAND GELATO, WHITE WIDOW, VIRGIN PURPLE 15%OFF CONCENTRATES & EDIBLES
CANNOT STACK DISCOUNTS
NEW PATIENT
10% OFF FIRST PURCHASE
CANNOT STACK DISCOUNTS
VETERANS & CANCER PATIENTS
10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE
Vape Tuesday's
$5 off vape cartridges
Cannot stack discounts
MUNCHIE MONDAY
10% OFF EDIBLES
Cannot stack discounts
Flower Friday
10% off flower
cannot stack discounts
Sunday's 10% off purchase
10% off entire purchase
cannot stack discounts
PENNY GRAM SATURDAY
BUY 1/4 OR MORE OF FLOWER AND GET A GRAM FOR A PENNY
Wax Wednesday
$5 off shatter, wax, resin, crumble, sugar and rosin
Cannot stack discounts