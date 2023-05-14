True 802 Cannabis
Established in 2023 by 3 Native Vermonters, We built True 802 Cannabis on the idea that a cannabis dispensary in Vermont should have a similar driving goal as other niche Vermont industries: it should be a comfortable space for people to connect, not only with the product, but also with the community that supplies the product. At True 802 Cannabis, our mission is to provide more than just an enjoyable experience using cannabis. We want our customers to know their farmers, to understand how each farm produces their cannabis products, and to be able to take their knowledge anywhere and use it to make informed decisions for their own well being and satisfaction. In keeping with that goal, we source our products from small farms who prioritize quality and the artistry behind growing the most fire cannabis available. Our staff is experienced and highly knowledgeable and eager to share information. We also price our inventory with the tax included, "Out the Door Pricing," so that our customers are met at the register with the price they expect. Thanks for checking us out!
Leafly member since 2023
Updates
Gorgeous week ahead! Nothing like enjoying VT's beautiful weather while enjoying VT's best cannabis products! Come right in to the second floor..the stairway to heaven!!!
We're here to connect with people & connect them with the products they're looking for at a fair price. True to the consumer. True to the farmer. True to the art. True802