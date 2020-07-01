SmokingArmy
Amazing variety! Amazing prices! always looking for ground and they have it! thank you for always being Instock!!!! also very friendly and knowledgeable! I’m very Happy! it one of my two go to spots!!
First time in The Fort Store....I would like to give a shout out to: Taylor and Josh who was my first impression! Well done. Kye who is watching over the place and Kenny my consultant. I had a great experience and so happy you are close to me now. I will be back....a lot :)
First off the Customer service is absolutely great they took Their time with me and explain all the new products and inventory Product is absolutely phenomenal and I highly recommend the Fort Pierce store thank you for your great customer service!!